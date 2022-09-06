1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Benchmark

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Benchmark from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.50.
1-800-FLOWERS.COM Stock Performance
NASDAQ:FLWS opened at $7.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.36 million, a P/E ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.97 and a 200-day moving average of $11.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a twelve month low of $7.28 and a twelve month high of $35.72.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On 1-800-FLOWERS.COM
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 222.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 574,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,424,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 252,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,404,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 37.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile
1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.
