1,311 Shares in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Acquired by Element Capital Management LLC

Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 102.5% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 81 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Public Storage news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total transaction of $70,702.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,915,595. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Public Storage news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total transaction of $18,235,606.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 175,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,959,814.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total value of $70,702.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,915,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,670 shares of company stock worth $18,599,374 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Public Storage Announces Dividend

PSA stock traded up $5.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $338.98. The stock had a trading volume of 11,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,952. The stock has a market cap of $59.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $327.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $345.84. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $292.32 and a 52-week high of $421.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Public Storage from $390.00 to $336.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Public Storage from $465.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James lowered Public Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $365.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Public Storage from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.33.

Public Storage Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Featured Articles

