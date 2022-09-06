155,525 Shares in Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Purchased by Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.

Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 155,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,896,000. Hibbett makes up approximately 0.6% of Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HIBB. Skylands Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Hibbett by 340.0% during the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 164,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,277,000 after buying an additional 126,825 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Hibbett by 98.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 226,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,053,000 after purchasing an additional 112,526 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hibbett by 817.6% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 73,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 65,051 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,555,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Hibbett by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 88,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 44,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett Stock Performance

Hibbett stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,347. The firm has a market cap of $758.93 million, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.87. Hibbett, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.58 and a 1 year high of $101.65.

Hibbett Announces Dividend

Hibbett ( NASDAQ:HIBB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($0.30). Hibbett had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The firm had revenue of $392.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hibbett, Inc. will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. Hibbett’s payout ratio is 13.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on HIBB shares. TheStreet lowered Hibbett from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Hibbett from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Hibbett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Hibbett from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.60.

Hibbett Profile

(Get Rating)

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

