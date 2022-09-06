2,859,129 Shares in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Acquired by Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd

Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,859,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,168,000. APA accounts for 28.8% of Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd owned approximately 0.85% of APA as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 2.5% in the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of APA by 10.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in APA by 1.8% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in APA by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 48,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in APA by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APA stock traded down $0.52 on Tuesday, hitting $38.28. The stock had a trading volume of 114,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,829,747. APA Co. has a one year low of $18.52 and a one year high of $51.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.76. The company has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 4.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 3.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.37. APA had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 622.55%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Research analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on APA shares. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of APA from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of APA from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Mizuho dropped their price target on APA from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on APA from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on APA from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.13.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

