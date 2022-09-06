330,777 Shares in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Acquired by WJ Wealth Management LLC

WJ Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 330,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,469,000. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises about 11.0% of WJ Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,424,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 283.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 625,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,156,000 after acquiring an additional 462,670 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 644.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 515,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,670,000 after buying an additional 446,358 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 6,943.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 383,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,078,000 after buying an additional 377,809 shares during the period. Finally, ODonnell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $15,641,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:COWZ traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,204,439 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.36 and a 200 day moving average of $47.47.

