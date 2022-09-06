838,445 Shares in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Purchased by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 838,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,000. EAM Investors LLC owned about 0.18% of Clear Channel Outdoor at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 9.6% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 55,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 93,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 115,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 13,147 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clear Channel Outdoor alerts:

Clear Channel Outdoor Price Performance

Clear Channel Outdoor stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,333,769. The stock has a market capitalization of $748.58 million, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 2.55. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $4.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Clear Channel Outdoor

CCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.15 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $5.00 to $3.25 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.65 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor to $3.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.33.

(Get Rating)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.