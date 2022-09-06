ABC Technologies’ (ABCT) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Maxim Group

ABC Technologies (TSE:ABCT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Maxim Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$5.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ABCT. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of ABC Technologies from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on ABC Technologies from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on ABC Technologies to C$7.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

ABC Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ABCT traded down C$0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$5.00. 4,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,079. The company has a market capitalization of C$577.90 million and a P/E ratio of -3.74. ABC Technologies has a fifty-two week low of C$5.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.19, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$6.13.

About ABC Technologies

ABC Technologies Holdings Inc engages in manufacturing, designing, engineering, material compounding, machine tooling, and equipment building of plastics and light weighting products for the automotive industry in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It offers interior systems, including floor consoles, cargo management systems, interior trims, seat backs, load floor/deck boards, knee/sides, and door panels; exterior systems, such as spoilers, running boards, bumper systems, body side moldings, rocker panels, cladding, cargo management systems, bed extenders, and roof ditch moldings; and HVAC distribution systems comprising defrosters, I/P and floor products, auxiliary products, battery cooling products, brake cooling ducts, air guides, aspirators, and module components.

