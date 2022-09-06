ABC Technologies (TSE:ABCT) PT Lowered to C$5.00

ABC Technologies (TSE:ABCT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s current price.

ABCT has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of ABC Technologies to C$7.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of ABC Technologies from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of ABC Technologies from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$5.00 price objective on shares of ABC Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.50.

ABC Technologies Stock Down 10.3 %

ABCT traded down C$0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$4.60. 7,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,119. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.19. The firm has a market cap of C$531.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$6.13. ABC Technologies has a 52 week low of C$4.58 and a 52 week high of C$8.83.

About ABC Technologies

ABC Technologies Holdings Inc engages in manufacturing, designing, engineering, material compounding, machine tooling, and equipment building of plastics and light weighting products for the automotive industry in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It offers interior systems, including floor consoles, cargo management systems, interior trims, seat backs, load floor/deck boards, knee/sides, and door panels; exterior systems, such as spoilers, running boards, bumper systems, body side moldings, rocker panels, cladding, cargo management systems, bed extenders, and roof ditch moldings; and HVAC distribution systems comprising defrosters, I/P and floor products, auxiliary products, battery cooling products, brake cooling ducts, air guides, aspirators, and module components.

