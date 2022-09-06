Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) Upgraded to Neutral by CSFB

CSFB upgraded shares of Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ADN. Raymond James set a C$21.00 target price on Acadian Timber and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Acadian Timber from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. CIBC raised Acadian Timber from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Acadian Timber from C$18.25 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acadian Timber presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$18.25.

Acadian Timber Stock Up 4.3 %

Acadian Timber stock opened at C$17.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.24, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$291.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71. Acadian Timber has a fifty-two week low of C$16.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$16.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.15.

Acadian Timber Company Profile

Acadian Timber ( TSE:ADN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$16.49 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Acadian Timber will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

