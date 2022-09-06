ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.39-$1.44 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.02 billion-$2.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.11 billion.

ACCO Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACCO traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.59. 10,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,796. ACCO Brands has a one year low of $5.71 and a one year high of $9.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.74 and its 200-day moving average is $7.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $521.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.15 million. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ACCO Brands will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACCO Brands Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of ACCO Brands from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 26th.

Insider Activity at ACCO Brands

In other news, EVP Roxanne M. Bernstein acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.62 per share, for a total transaction of $66,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACCO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in ACCO Brands by 36.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 1,042.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ACCO Brands during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in ACCO Brands by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 111,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 260,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 8,058 shares during the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

