Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Acorda Therapeutics stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. Acorda Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $4.99. The company has a market cap of $5.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.00.

Get Acorda Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acorda Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Acorda Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Acorda Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 661.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 311,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 270,588 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 467,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 85,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 27.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 901,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 194,100 shares in the last quarter. 50.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Inbrija for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease in Europe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acorda Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorda Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.