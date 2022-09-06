Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.38-$1.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.75 billion-$1.77 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.71 billion. Agilent Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.06-$5.08 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on A. Bank of America upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Agilent Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a buy rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $151.31.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE A traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,533,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865,160. The company has a market capitalization of $38.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Agilent Technologies has a 1-year low of $112.52 and a 1-year high of $179.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.10.

Insider Activity at Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 19.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total value of $118,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,520.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agilent Technologies

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of A. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 171.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 169.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 18.5% during the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth about $219,000.

About Agilent Technologies

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.