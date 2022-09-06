Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) Sets New 1-Year High at $1.67

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.67 and last traded at $1.61, with a volume of 229107 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.34.

Akbank T.A.S. Stock Up 20.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.05.

Akbank T.A.S. Company Profile

Akbank T.A.S., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Turkey and internationally. It operates through: Retail Banking; Commercial Banking, SME Banking, Corporate-Investment and Private Banking; and Treasury segments. The company's retail banking services comprise deposit accounts, retail loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products, and asset management services, as well as bank cards, investment funds trading, automatic payment, foreign currency trading, safe deposit box rental, cheques, money transfer, investment banking, and telephone and internet banking.

