Akroma Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $122.00 (AKA)

Akroma (AKA) traded up 54% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. During the last seven days, Akroma has traded 52.6% higher against the dollar. One Akroma coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Akroma has a total market capitalization of $29,160.11 and $122.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,576.96 or 0.08296856 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.85 or 0.00193863 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000015 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Akroma Coin Profile

Akroma (CRYPTO:AKA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. The official message board for Akroma is medium.com/akroma. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Akroma’s official website is akroma.io.

Buying and Selling Akroma

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akroma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Akroma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

