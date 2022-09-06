Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Purchased by Hickory Lane Capital Management LP

Hickory Lane Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Albemarle makes up 2.9% of Hickory Lane Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Hickory Lane Capital Management LP’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $4,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,924,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,194,761,000 after purchasing an additional 803,134 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Albemarle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,328,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 938.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 402,597 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $94,115,000 after buying an additional 363,816 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 23.8% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 651,545 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $144,089,000 after buying an additional 125,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at $29,146,000. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albemarle Trading Up 2.1 %

ALB traded up $5.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $265.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,015. The stock has a market cap of $31.09 billion, a PE ratio of 117.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.52. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $169.93 and a fifty-two week high of $298.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $238.95 and its 200-day moving average is $223.01.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.66. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 6.08%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 21.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on ALB shares. KeyCorp raised Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Albemarle from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Albemarle to $294.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.05.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

