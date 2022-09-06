Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Alimera Sciences from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Alimera Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ ALIM opened at $6.59 on Friday. Alimera Sciences has a one year low of $3.94 and a one year high of $7.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.08 and its 200-day moving average is $5.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences ( NASDAQ:ALIM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.16. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alimera Sciences will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alimera Sciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.83% of Alimera Sciences worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.53% of the company’s stock.

About Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

