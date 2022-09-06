Alkimi Trading 2.4% Lower Over Last Week ($ADS)

Alkimi ($ADS) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 6th. In the last week, Alkimi has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. Alkimi has a total market capitalization of $11.16 million and approximately $101,293.00 worth of Alkimi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alkimi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000634 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005360 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002480 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001698 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.36 or 0.00886225 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00016300 BTC.
About Alkimi
Alkimi’s official Twitter account is @AlkimiExchange.
Alkimi Coin Trading
