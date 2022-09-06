Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 54,765 Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,384,010 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after buying an additional 54,765 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $521,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 62.09% of the company’s stock.
In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 37.27, for a total value of 65,334.31. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 79,666 shares in the company, valued at 2,969,151.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ RIVN traded up 2.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching 34.63. The stock had a trading volume of 561,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,395,953. The business’s fifty day moving average is 32.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is 36.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 8.97 and a quick ratio of 8.60. The company has a market cap of $31.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of 19.25 and a twelve month high of 179.47.
Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.
