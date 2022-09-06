Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 54,765 Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,384,010 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after buying an additional 54,765 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $521,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Rivian Automotive

In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 37.27, for a total value of 65,334.31. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 79,666 shares in the company, valued at 2,969,151.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

RIVN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Rivian Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded Rivian Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Wedbush upped their price target on Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Rivian Automotive from $84.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 65.89.

Shares of NASDAQ RIVN traded up 2.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching 34.63. The stock had a trading volume of 561,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,395,953. The business’s fifty day moving average is 32.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is 36.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 8.97 and a quick ratio of 8.60. The company has a market cap of $31.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of 19.25 and a twelve month high of 179.47.

Rivian Automotive Profile

(Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.