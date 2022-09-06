Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $30.45

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$30.45 and last traded at C$30.74, with a volume of 43880 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$30.95.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AP.UN shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$52.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$47.25 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$47.50 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allied Properties Real Estate Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$47.78.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.93 billion and a PE ratio of 7.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$33.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$39.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.99.
Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.
