Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $30.45

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$30.45 and last traded at C$30.74, with a volume of 43880 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$30.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AP.UN shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$52.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$47.25 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$47.50 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allied Properties Real Estate Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$47.78.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Stock Down 0.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.93 billion and a PE ratio of 7.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$33.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$39.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.99.

Insider Activity at Allied Properties Real Estate Investment

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Company Profile

In related news, Senior Officer Hugh Fletcher Clark purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$33.64 per share, with a total value of C$235,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 27,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$922,240.60.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

