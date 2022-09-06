American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Sees Large Volume Increase

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 52,742 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,533,674 shares.The stock last traded at $36.11 and had previously closed at $35.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMH. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down from $48.00) on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.50 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.14.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Up 3.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.11, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.51 and its 200-day moving average is $37.67.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.22). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $361.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 126.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Kenneth M. Woolley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $366,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,496.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Homes 4 Rent

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 86.2% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Family Management Corp boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.7% in the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 54,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 6.5% in the first quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 6,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Makena Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 177,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,734,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

