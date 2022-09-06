American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Acquired by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $29,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CCLA Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in American Tower by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 196,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,537,000 after acquiring an additional 10,459 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 8.4% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in American Tower by 139.8% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1,115.6% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 64,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,145,000 after acquiring an additional 58,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of American Tower by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 31,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,866,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Sunday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $284.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on American Tower from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.53.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

American Tower Price Performance

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT stock traded up $4.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $255.34. 11,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,331,494. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $220.00 and a 12 month high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $118.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.26, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $263.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.31.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

See Also

