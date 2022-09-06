Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC cut its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 81,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,184 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $19,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amgen Stock Down 0.3 %

AMGN has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com cut Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 target price for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.14.

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $241.66. 61,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,606,616. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $258.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The company has a market capitalization of $129.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.56.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.76%.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

