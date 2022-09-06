Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of AP opened at $4.10 on Friday. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $6.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ampco-Pittsburgh

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 660,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 13,025 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 963,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 292,291 shares during the period. 45.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing. The FCEG segment produces forged hardened steel rolls that are used in cold rolling mills by producers of steel, aluminum, and other metals; cast rolls for hot and cold strip, medium/heavy section, hot strip finishing, roughing, and plate mills in various iron and steel qualities; and forged engineered products for use in the steel distribution, oil and gas, and aluminum and plastic extrusion industries.

