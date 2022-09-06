Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Separately, TheStreet raised Amtech Systems from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th.

Get Amtech Systems alerts:

Amtech Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASYS opened at $10.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.27. Amtech Systems has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $15.78.

Insider Transactions at Amtech Systems

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amtech Systems

In related news, Director Jong S. Whang sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $653,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,800.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Michael Whang sold 23,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $298,112.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,674.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jong S. Whang sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $653,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,800.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASYS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Amtech Systems by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Amtech Systems by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 32,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Amtech Systems by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Amtech Systems by 298.3% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 47,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 35,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amtech Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $514,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Amtech Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor and Material and Substrate segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amtech Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amtech Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.