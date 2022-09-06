Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Shares Gap Up to $18.08

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.08, but opened at $18.75. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $17.86, with a volume of 17,146 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup raised their price objective on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.5 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.16 and its 200 day moving average is $18.49.

About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company's product pipeline includes AMX0035, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

