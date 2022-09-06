Analyzing CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI) & Oblong (NYSE:OBLG)

CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI – Get Rating) and Oblong (NYSE:OBLG – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.4% of CF Acquisition Corp. VI shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.0% of Oblong shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Oblong shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get CF Acquisition Corp. VI alerts:

Risk & Volatility

CF Acquisition Corp. VI has a beta of -0.15, meaning that its share price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oblong has a beta of 1.99, meaning that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CF Acquisition Corp. VI N/A N/A -$17.91 million N/A N/A Oblong $7.74 million 1.04 -$9.05 million ($0.55) -0.47

This table compares CF Acquisition Corp. VI and Oblong’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Oblong has higher revenue and earnings than CF Acquisition Corp. VI.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for CF Acquisition Corp. VI and Oblong, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CF Acquisition Corp. VI 0 0 0 0 N/A Oblong 0 0 1 0 3.00

Oblong has a consensus target price of $1.00, indicating a potential upside of 284.62%. Given Oblong’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Oblong is more favorable than CF Acquisition Corp. VI.

Profitability

This table compares CF Acquisition Corp. VI and Oblong’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CF Acquisition Corp. VI N/A N/A -2.62% Oblong -255.30% -54.82% -47.84%

Summary

Oblong beats CF Acquisition Corp. VI on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CF Acquisition Corp. VI

(Get Rating)

CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries CF Acquisition Corp. VI was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Oblong

(Get Rating)

Oblong Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Collaboration Products and Managed Services. Its flagship product is Mezzanine that enables visual collaboration across multi-users, multi-screens, multi-devices, and multi-locations for video telepresence, laptop and application sharing, and whiteboard sharing and slides applications. The company also provides managed videoconferencing services; and remote service management, which provides an overlay to enterprise information technology and channel partner support organizations, as well as support and management services for customer video environments. In addition, it offers network services comprising Cloud Connect: Video that allows its customers to outsource the management of their video traffic to them and provides the customer's office locations with a secure, dedicated video network connection to the Oblong Cloud for video communications; Cloud Connect: Converge, which offers customized multiprotocol label switching solutions; and Cloud Connect: Cross Connect that allows the customer to leverage existing carrier for the extension of a Layer 2 private line to its data center. Further, it provides professional services, such as software development, visual and interaction design, engineering, and project support services; and resells video equipment to its customers. Oblong Inc. is based in Conifer, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.