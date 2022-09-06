ApeCoin Price Hits $4.42 on Top Exchanges (APE)

ApeCoin (APE) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One ApeCoin coin can currently be bought for $4.42 or 0.00023109 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ApeCoin has a total market cap of $1.36 billion and $158.33 million worth of ApeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ApeCoin has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005230 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002494 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001699 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.42 or 0.00865228 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00016457 BTC.
ApeCoin Coin Profile
ApeCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 306,875,000 coins. The official website for ApeCoin is apecoin.dev. ApeCoin’s official Twitter account is @go_apecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
ApeCoin Coin Trading
