Apollon Limassol 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $215,228.00 (APL)

Apollon Limassol (APL) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 6th. Over the last seven days, Apollon Limassol has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar. One Apollon Limassol coin can currently be bought for about $1.44 or 0.00007644 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Apollon Limassol has a total market cap of $473,547.42 and approximately $215,228.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00096900 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00022006 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001517 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.69 or 0.00258827 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00018895 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Apollon Limassol Coin Profile

Apollon Limassol (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 28th, 2018. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 329,307 coins. Apollon Limassol’s official website is www.apollon.com.cy/en. Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency. Apollon Limassol’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined.

Apollon Limassol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon Limassol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollon Limassol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollon Limassol using one of the exchanges listed above.

