Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Aptose Biosciences Price Performance

APTO stock opened at $0.77 on Friday. Aptose Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $3.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.81 and a 200 day moving average of $1.01. The company has a market cap of $71.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Aptose Biosciences ( NASDAQ:APTO Get Rating ) (TSE:APS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 2,342,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 381,100 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 686,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 345,472 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 791,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 223,960 shares during the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Voss Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 700,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 150,010 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.16% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

