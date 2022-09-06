Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Trading Up 6.8%

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) was up 6.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.62 and last traded at $3.59. Approximately 15,637 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,010,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.36.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ACHR shares. Benchmark cut their price target on Archer Aviation to $12.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Archer Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 15.31 and a quick ratio of 15.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.84.

In other Archer Aviation news, CEO Adam D. Goldstein sold 2,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $11,016,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Archer Aviation news, CEO Adam D. Goldstein sold 2,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $11,016,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $439,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,847,090 shares of company stock worth $11,639,593. Company insiders own 30.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Archer Aviation in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 4.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 279,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 11,686 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 11.4% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 131,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 13,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 1,667.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,964,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,450,000 after purchasing an additional 6,570,169 shares during the last quarter. 58.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

