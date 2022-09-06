Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.17–$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $125.00 million-$135.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $124.39 million.

Arlo Technologies Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ARLO traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.59. 3,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 614,326. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.63. Arlo Technologies has a 1-year low of $5.67 and a 1-year high of $11.79.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $118.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.37 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.44% and a negative return on equity of 38.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arlo Technologies

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 25,000 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $175,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 682,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,782,285.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 25,000 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $175,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 682,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,782,285.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Prashant Aggarwal sold 122,636 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $981,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 182,636 shares of company stock valued at $1,436,338 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Arlo Technologies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,726,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,758,000 after acquiring an additional 144,979 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,141,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,417,000 after purchasing an additional 115,571 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,860,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,938,000 after purchasing an additional 105,751 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,748,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,355,000 after purchasing an additional 278,755 shares during the period. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,030,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,134,000 after purchasing an additional 490,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.77% of the company’s stock.

About Arlo Technologies

(Get Rating)

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allows users to monitor their surroundings; and Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.