Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd Takes $1.05 Million Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,806 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,000. Hess comprises approximately 0.3% of Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,172,982 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,801,554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340,817 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,153,724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $380,546,000 after buying an additional 193,943 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Hess by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,249,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $314,557,000 after acquiring an additional 12,132 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Hess by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,201,135 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $449,690,000 after acquiring an additional 227,588 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Hess by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,117,256 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $440,711,000 after acquiring an additional 708,225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of HES stock traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $119.32. The company had a trading volume of 11,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,283. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.16. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $66.20 and a twelve month high of $131.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 1.56.

Insider Transactions at Hess

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Hess had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 87.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $1,166,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,686,473.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 36,260 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total value of $4,651,795.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,267,602.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $1,166,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,635 shares in the company, valued at $10,686,473.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,260 shares of company stock valued at $7,302,755. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Hess from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. Citigroup lowered Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on Hess from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Hess from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Hess from $158.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hess has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.58.

Hess Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.