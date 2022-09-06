Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.05–$0.02 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.00 million-$21.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.27 million. Asure Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.05-$0.02 EPS.

Asure Software Trading Down 2.0 %

ASUR stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.40. 875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Asure Software has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $9.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.76 million, a PE ratio of -14.21 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.99.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. Asure Software had a negative net margin of 9.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Asure Software will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Asure Software in a report on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

In other Asure Software news, CEO Patrick Goepel bought 82,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.82 per share, for a total transaction of $477,240.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 899,888 shares in the company, valued at $5,237,348.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASUR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Asure Software by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Asure Software by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Asure Software by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 382,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 27,419 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Asure Software by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,762,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,484,000 after acquiring an additional 571,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S Squared Technology LLC boosted its position in Asure Software by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 839,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after acquiring an additional 25,671 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.59% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

