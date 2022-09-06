Atlas Arteria (OTCMKTS:MAQAF) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Atlas Arteria (OTCMKTS:MAQAF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Atlas Arteria Price Performance

MAQAF opened at $5.41 on Friday. Atlas Arteria has a 1-year low of $4.54 and a 1-year high of $5.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.54 and a 200-day moving average of $5.20.

Get Atlas Arteria alerts:

Atlas Arteria Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Atlas Arteria Limited owns, develops, and operates toll roads. It holds a 13.4% interest in 22-kilometer toll road investors partnership II (TRIP II), the concessionaire for Dulles Greenway toll road located in Virginia, the United States. The company was formerly known as Macquarie Atlas Roads Limited and changed its name to Atlas Arteria Limited in May 2018.

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Arteria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Arteria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.