Aurix (AUR) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $24.14 Million

Aurix (AUR) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 6th. In the last seven days, Aurix has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. One Aurix coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.42 or 0.00007612 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aurix has a total market cap of $24.14 million and approximately $145,025.00 worth of Aurix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $18,631.40 or 0.99868829 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00061986 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001353 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00024108 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000055 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005358 BTC.

Aurix Profile

Aurix is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2014. Aurix’s total supply is 17,000,000 coins. Aurix’s official Twitter account is @auroracoinIS.

Buying and Selling Aurix

According to CryptoCompare, “Auroracoin is a cryptocurrency for Iceland. It is based on litecoin and is 50% premined. The premined coins will be distributed to the entire population of Iceland, starting at the end of March 2014. An interesting way to encourage coin use and market penetration and similar to Spaincoins marketing push. Difficulty retargets every eight blocks and there is no block reward reduction. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aurix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

