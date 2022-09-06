Aurora Cannabis (OTCMKTS:ACBFF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.38

Aurora Cannabis Inc (OTCMKTS:ACBFF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.38 and last traded at $1.38, with a volume of 12583699 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.

Aurora Cannabis Trading Down 8.6 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.48 and a 200 day moving average of $2.52.

About Aurora Cannabis

(Get Rating)

Aurora Cannabis Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in the production and distribution of medical cannabis. The Company is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across every key segment of the value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding and genetics research, cannabis and hemp production, derivatives, home cultivation, wholesale and retail distribution.

