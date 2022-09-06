Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $24.35

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.35 and last traded at $24.37, with a volume of 21560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVTR. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Avantor from $44.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Avantor from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Avantor to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Avantor from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Avantor to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.62.

Avantor Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.16 and a 200 day moving average of $31.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Avantor by 17.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Friess Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Avantor by 3.4% in the first quarter. Friess Associates LLC now owns 11,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in Avantor by 6.7% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Avantor by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Featured Stories

