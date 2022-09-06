Aviva PLC Acquires 104,135 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 749,628 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,135 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $86,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PYPL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PayPal by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,254,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,050,097,000 after buying an additional 2,266,699 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in PayPal by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,489,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,766,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,110 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,184,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,608,177,000 after acquiring an additional 304,806 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,777,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,940,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 13,019,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,455,208,000 after purchasing an additional 730,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PYPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on PayPal from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised PayPal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PayPal from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PayPal from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.61. The stock had a trading volume of 210,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,097,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $296.70. The stock has a market cap of $104.79 billion, a PE ratio of 52.37, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.94.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

