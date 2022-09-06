Aviva PLC Has $63.58 Million Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Aviva PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 579,199 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 36,339 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.66% of Allegion worth $63,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Allegion by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 42,709 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,656,000 after acquiring an additional 8,966 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Allegion by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,572 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,625,000 after buying an additional 4,092 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Allegion by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,775 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $17,211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,971 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Allegion by 3,825.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 31,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after acquiring an additional 30,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALLE stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.08. The company had a trading volume of 6,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,319. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.06. Allegion plc has a one year low of $93.05 and a one year high of $148.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.28 and a 200-day moving average of $107.85.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. Allegion had a return on equity of 57.91% and a net margin of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $773.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.68 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Allegion from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet downgraded Allegion from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Bank of America cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Allegion from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Allegion from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.22.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

