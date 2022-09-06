Aviva PLC Has $73.39 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 62.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,417,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 545,719 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $73,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 339.3% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 309.3% during the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $46.19. 353,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,955,124. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $259.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.56. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.94 and a 12 month high of $61.71.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

