Aviva PLC Sells 16,432 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Aviva PLC lessened its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 450,326 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 16,432 shares during the period. Equifax accounts for approximately 0.5% of Aviva PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.37% of Equifax worth $106,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Equifax by 131.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,112,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $911,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768,646 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Equifax by 10.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,808,841 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,799,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,363 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter worth about $281,318,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Equifax by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,065,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $897,562,000 after purchasing an additional 536,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP lifted its position in Equifax by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,057,417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $487,814,000 after buying an additional 415,080 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EFX stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $188.47. 3,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,755. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.25 and a 1 year high of $300.11. The firm has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $199.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.06. Equifax had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.66%.

A number of brokerages have commented on EFX. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $254.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Equifax from $225.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Atlantic Securities cut Equifax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Equifax from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.13.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

