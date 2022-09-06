Aviva PLC Sells 268,057 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Aviva PLC lessened its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 849,810 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 268,057 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.2% of Aviva PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Aviva PLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $231,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in NVIDIA by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.19. The stock had a trading volume of 631,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,068,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market cap of $336.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.74, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $169.31 and its 200 day moving average is $197.29. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.70 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.25%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Barclays reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Wedbush reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.85.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

