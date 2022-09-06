aWSB (aWSB) Market Cap Hits $63,935.38

aWSB (aWSB) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 6th. One aWSB coin can now be bought for $10.46 or 0.00056052 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, aWSB has traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar. aWSB has a market cap of $63,935.38 and $72.00 worth of aWSB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get aWSB alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005360 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002480 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.36 or 0.00886225 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00016300 BTC.

aWSB Coin Profile

aWSB’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,113 coins.

Buying and Selling aWSB

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aWSB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aWSB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aWSB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for aWSB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aWSB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.