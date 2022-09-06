aWSB (aWSB) Market Cap Hits $63,935.38

aWSB (aWSB) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 6th. One aWSB coin can now be bought for $10.46 or 0.00056052 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, aWSB has traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar. aWSB has a market cap of $63,935.38 and $72.00 worth of aWSB was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005360 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002480 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001698 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.36 or 0.00886225 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00016300 BTC.
aWSB Coin Profile
aWSB’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,113 coins.
Buying and Selling aWSB
