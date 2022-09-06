Axis DeFi Hits Market Cap of $83,892.63 (AXIS)

Axis DeFi (AXIS) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. Over the last week, Axis DeFi has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Axis DeFi has a market cap of $83,892.63 and $33,166.00 worth of Axis DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axis DeFi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0402 or 0.00000203 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Axis DeFi Coin Profile

Axis DeFi (AXIS) is a coin. It launched on August 2nd, 2018. Axis DeFi’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,084,401 coins. Axis DeFi’s official Twitter account is @LaneAxisVFM and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axis DeFi’s official website is axisdefi.com.

Buying and Selling Axis DeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “

