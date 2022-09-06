Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) versus Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) Financial Survey

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) and Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Ayr Wellness and Mind Medicine (MindMed)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ayr Wellness -5.95% -7.87% -4.38% Mind Medicine (MindMed) N/A -54.20% -50.12%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Ayr Wellness and Mind Medicine (MindMed), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ayr Wellness 0 1 4 0 2.80 Mind Medicine (MindMed) 0 0 4 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

Ayr Wellness presently has a consensus target price of $22.13, suggesting a potential upside of 415.85%. Mind Medicine (MindMed) has a consensus target price of 69.25, suggesting a potential upside of 621.35%. Given Mind Medicine (MindMed)’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mind Medicine (MindMed) is more favorable than Ayr Wellness.

This table compares Ayr Wellness and Mind Medicine (MindMed)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ayr Wellness $357.61 million 0.82 -$16.95 million ($0.38) -11.29 Mind Medicine (MindMed) N/A N/A -$93.04 million -2.70 -3.59

Ayr Wellness has higher revenue and earnings than Mind Medicine (MindMed). Ayr Wellness is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mind Medicine (MindMed), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of Ayr Wellness shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.1% of Mind Medicine (MindMed) shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Mind Medicine (MindMed) shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Ayr Wellness

Ayr Wellness Inc., a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizers. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies. As of August 11, 2022, Ayr Wellness Inc. operated 50 dispensaries. The company was formerly known as Ayr Strategies Inc. and changed its name to Ayr Wellness Inc. in February 2021. Ayr Wellness Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders related to psychiatry, addiction, pain, and neurology. The company develops MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, as well as for the treatment of chronic pain; and MM-110, an a3ß4 nicotinic cholinergic receptor antagonist that has completed phase 1 for the treatment of opioid withdrawal. It also develops MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

