Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

A number of analysts have commented on AZRE shares. StockNews.com raised Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Azure Power Global from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Azure Power Global from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Azure Power Global

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZRE. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Azure Power Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Azure Power Global by 527.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,981 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,869 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Azure Power Global by 14.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,047 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Azure Power Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC lifted its stake in Azure Power Global by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Azure Power Global Price Performance

About Azure Power Global

AZRE stock opened at $3.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.04. Azure Power Global has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $25.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87.

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of renewable energy projects in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

