BabySwap Achieves Market Capitalization of $12.82 Million (BABY)

BabySwap (BABY) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 6th. BabySwap has a market capitalization of $12.82 million and approximately $390,259.00 worth of BabySwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BabySwap has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BabySwap coin can now be purchased for $0.0463 or 0.00000243 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005255 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002505 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001701 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.42 or 0.00869213 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00016515 BTC.
BabySwap Coin Profile
BabySwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 276,589,960 coins. BabySwap’s official Twitter account is @babyswap_bsc.
Buying and Selling BabySwap
