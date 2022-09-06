bAlpha Trading Up 47.7% Over Last Week (BALPHA)

bAlpha (BALPHA) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. During the last seven days, bAlpha has traded 47.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One bAlpha coin can currently be bought for $7.49 or 0.00039803 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. bAlpha has a total market cap of $134,901.77 and $852.00 worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005312 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18,829.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005430 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004344 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005309 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002716 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.63 or 0.00136095 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00035417 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023370 BTC.

bAlpha is a coin. It launched on March 4th, 2021. bAlpha’s total supply is 18,000 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol is a DeFi protocol and data marketplace to source commercially valuable data from professional data providers, tokenize *_it, and make it *_liquid. bALPHA unlocks access to the first collection of datasets. The datasets' descriptions and sample data are in the Data Room. bALPHA is the first data token of Big Data Protocol, and can be redeemed for access to the bALPHA collection. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bAlpha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bAlpha should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy bAlpha using one of the exchanges listed above.

