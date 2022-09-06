Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 19,744 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 231,887 shares.The stock last traded at $16.77 and had previously closed at $16.79.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BANC shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Banc of California to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.37.

Banc of California ( NYSE:BANC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Banc of California had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm had revenue of $85.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Banc of California, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.91%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 391,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,901,000 after buying an additional 54,101 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Banc of California in the second quarter valued at about $519,000. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Banc of California during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,405,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Banc of California by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 8,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 78,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 11,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

