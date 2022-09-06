Banco Comercial Português (OTCMKTS:BPCGF) Price Target Raised to €0.19 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Banco Comercial Português (OTCMKTS:BPCGF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to €0.19 ($0.19) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Banco Comercial Português Stock Performance
Shares of BPCGF stock remained flat at $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Banco Comercial Português has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $0.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.16.
Banco Comercial Português Company Profile
