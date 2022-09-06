Banco Comercial Português (OTCMKTS:BPCGF) Price Target Raised to €0.19 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Banco Comercial Português (OTCMKTS:BPCGF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to €0.19 ($0.19) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Banco Comercial Português Stock Performance

Shares of BPCGF stock remained flat at $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Banco Comercial Português has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $0.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.16.

Get Banco Comercial Português alerts:

Banco Comercial Português Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Banco Comercial Português, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services under the Millennium bcp brand. It operates through Retail Banking; Companies, Corporate & Investment Banking; Private Banking; Foreign Business; and Other segments. The company offers a range of financial products and services, including current accounts, payment systems, savings and investment products, private banking, asset management, and investment banking services, such as mortgage loans, personal loans, commercial banking, leasing, factoring and insurance, and others.

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Comercial Português Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Comercial Português and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.